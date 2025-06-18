Free donuts for Gregs and Gails from this Luton bakery

Published 18th Jun 2025
Strawberry Cheesecake Donut. Picture: Wenzels
A family-run bakery is giving away free donuts to people with these two names in Luton to celebrate new summer products.

Wenzel’s is offering free Strawberry Cheesecake Donuts to Gregs and Gails from this Friday (June 20).

For seven days, anyone with either of these names can taste the bakery’s newest sweet treat.

Sarah Wenzel, CEO of Wenzel’s, said: “At Wenzel’s, we’re always looking to stay ahead of the curve by keeping our range in tune with what our customers want using our tried and tested baking methods, which we’ve perfected across the course of our 50-year history.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do so we can’t wait to hear what customers think – particularly all of the Gregs and Gails out there!”

Make sure you bring some form of ID with you!

