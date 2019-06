East London NHS Foundation Trust is organising a free fair for carers in Luton on Wednesday, June 12.

The fair is an opportunity to meet other carers, organisations, local support groups and services and learn what is available to carers locally.

Luton Carers Fair

It will also help ensure carers are getting the support they are entitled to.

The fair will be at Youthscape in Bute Street, from 10.30am till 3pm. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luton-carers-fair-2019-tickets-62249891100.