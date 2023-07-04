News you can trust since 1891
Free music and family fun as Party in the Park returns to Dunstable this weekend - plus full line up

Bring a picnic and enjoy a day of free entertainment
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

Party in the Park returns to Grove House Gardens on Saturday.

You can bring your chairs and picnics and join in for a day of free music and family entertainment.

Revellers will be able to enjoy a mix of music and dance performances from local groups and singers throughout the day. Performances from Stardust Theatre Company, The Pad and On Point Dance Academy, New Monarch, Grace George, Joshua Thomas-Conn and Tony Bignell.

Marvin Humes is one of the headline acts at Party in the ParkMarvin Humes is one of the headline acts at Party in the Park
Marvin Humes is one of the headline acts at Party in the Park
The evening entertainment starts with ‘All That Soul,’ a seven-piece Soul and Motown band followed by this year’s headliner Marvin Humes who will be performing a DJ set to get you up and dancing for a whole hour from 7pm.

Visit the free Kid Zone area which will be first come first served, for under 16s. Activities this year include Disco Castle, Lights Out, Giant Inflatable Slide plus more. There will also be catering concessions, an outdoor bar plus a fantastic funfair. NEW for this year is an accessible viewing platform with space for wheelchair users accompanied by a seated companion, and accessible seats which are provided for users with accessibility issues where ground level viewing is not suitable.

This year’s line-up this year is:

12 noon Stardust Theatre Company

12.40pm New Monarchs

1.30pm Grace George

2.20pm The Pad & On Pointe Dance Academy

3pm Joshua Thomas-Conn

3.25pm Grace George

4.20pm Tony Bignell

5.40pm All That Soul

7pm Marvin Humes

For more information and booking the accessible platform please visit: www.dunstable.gov.uk/event/party-in-the-park/

