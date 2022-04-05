Free open air event in Luton will combine live performances and multimedia displays to celebrate history of the universe

About Us will be featuring poems and Scratch animations from young people in Bedfordshire, across England and the rest of the UK, the 25-minute projection shows will immerse audiences in an exhilarating journey in a celebration of the infinite ways in which we connect to the cosmos, natural world, and one another.

About Us is the opening event for UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK this year.

At night About Us will transform the Town Hall and parts of Luton high street into a vast canvas combining awe-inspiring live projection-mapped animation with poetry, music, and beautiful live choral singing to create a unique spectacle.

A visualisation of how the show will look

The evening shows will feature winning entries from the About Us nationwide poetry and Scratch animation competition, on the theme of ‘connectivity and the universe’, selected by a host of distinguished judges.

Acclaimed composer and musician Nitin Sawhney CBE has composed the original score which will be performed as part of the live shows by B.I.G. Hat Factory Choir, with members of Luton Choral Society, and Musical Melodies Choir.

By day pop-up multimedia installations will showcase the boundless creativity of local children and young people with poems and Scratch animations created in workshops in Luton and the surrounding area.

Cllr Sian Goding, responsible for Arts & Culture at Luton Council, said: “We are delighted that this outdoor spectacular will be coming to Luton and with the range of shows and installations taking place we know it will bring a real buzz to the town centre. It’s also a great opportunity for local singers to get involved.”

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager, said: “It’s thrilling to be welcoming such a unique outdoor multimedia display into Luton town centre, and we are working with the organisers to encourage local businesses to get involved and make it as spectacular as possible.”