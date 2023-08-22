News you can trust since 1891
Free Q&A with Luton Town legend Paul Walsh at new sports betting lounge

Luton Town legend will be walking down memory lane to celebrate the launch of a new sports betting lounge.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

Luton Town legend, Paul Walsh, kicks off a new sports betting lounge for fans as a guest speaker at an exclusive free event.

Grosvenor Casino Luton is hosting a free Q&A experience with the former Hatters striker and England international on Friday August 25 which is taking place straight after what is set to be a pulsating televised away fixture against Chelsea.

Fans who can’t make the journey to Stamford Bridge are being invited to enjoy a beer and a bite before kick-off, where they can watch all the action with multiple screens providing the best seat in the house.

Luton Town legend Paul Walsh celebrates the launch of Grosvenor Casino Luton's new sports betting lounge with a free Q+A alongside Spurs legend Jamie O'Hara.
Luton Town legend Paul Walsh celebrates the launch of Grosvenor Casino Luton's new sports betting lounge with a free Q+A alongside Spurs legend Jamie O'Hara.
Paul, who made 80 appearances scoring 25 goals for the club after being signed by David Pleat for £400,000 in 1982, will be joined by none other than Talk Sport pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur defender, Jamie O’Hara.

The event is being held to launch Grosvenor Casino Luton’s new sports betting lounge on Park Street West which now features five sports betting terminals allowing guests to watch, play and bet on sport under one roof.

Sharon Flowers, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Luton, said: “The rollout of our new sports betting terminals will enhance the overall entertainment experience for our customers reinforcing why Grosvenor Casinos is the best sports viewing venue in Luton.

“We hope to welcome guests old and new to experience the special atmosphere created on a match day in our stylish and modern sports lounge and bar.”

