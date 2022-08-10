Free superhero fun for children in Luton to celebrate release of DC League of Super-Pets film at Cineworld

To celebrate Cineworld’s launch of the DC League of Super-Pets film release, The Galaxy Centre in Luton is hosting a FREE event on Friday, August 12 from 11am – 3pm.

By Lynn Hughes
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:56 pm

The Centre is inviting families to join them for some summer-holiday fun with their superhero mask-making workshop. Superhero costumes are not required, but definitely encouraged so mini-superheroes can pair their costume with the brand new mask they’ve created themselves.

There will also be a superhero adventure as they go on a quest to spot all the super-pets loose in shop windows (within The Galaxy) in exchange for a complimentary ‘POW’ sticker.

Unleash your inner superhero

Bashir Dalvi, Centre Manager at the Galaxy, has said “We are very excited for this event and to be able to provide free and exciting entertainment for families in the local community”.

Bashir continued, “It’s a great way to provide helpful and entertaining activities for families during the summer holidays local to Luton!”.

