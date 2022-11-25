A developer has submitted fresh plans for the Newlands Park site close to junction ten of the M1, which was once part of Luton Town Football Club’s package to secure its new town centre stadium.

The Hatters’ property arm and original applicant 2020 Developments Luton was granted outline planning permission for a gateway project on 40 acres of land in September 2019.

It struck a deal last December with an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and the UK developer Wrenbridge over the site.

An artist impression of Wrenbridge plans for Newlands Park

Newlands Park has been allocated for mixed-use development since the mid-1990s, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

This allocation originated when the local authority identified the site as its preferred location for a new football stadium, said the report.

Applicant Wrenbridge Land Limited has submitted full plans covering the land north of Newlands Road and outline proposals for the area south of Newlands Road.

Planning officers are recommending approval, subject to legal agreements and meeting suitable environmental impact assessment requirements.

This hybrid application is for new employment development with parking, landscaping and access.

The reason for this planning format is because of a gas main on the southern part of the site, running parallel to Newlands Road, explained the report to councillors.

“The applicant has stated the design of the parcel can’t be confirmed until land access conditions are agreed with regional gas distribution company Cadent. The talks are ongoing, but should be closed out soon.

“Specifically, this application is applying for flexible employment uses, with the floorspace spread across four key buildings.

“The detailed element of the application consists of three units and the outline section comprises one further unit.

“Ancillary offices and facilities are provided within the core employment buildings, and each unit has a related servicing area, parking and landscape or amenity space.”

Originally, the north plot of land was for commercial, business and service uses, including retail and leisure areas, flexible commercial and business floorspace, and parking.

And the south was a flexible commercial and business floorspace, including offices, public art or a gateway feature, and parking.

“Detailed permission is sought on the northern parcel for 38,686sqm of employment floorspace, 347 parking spaces, and associated highways, landscaping and other works,” added the report.

“While the southern part of the site is at outline stage, an indicative master plan has been developed to show the overall parameters can be delivered within this area.

“This would provide up to 19,300sqm of employment floorspace, around 200 parking spaces, and associated highways, landscaping and other works. The site would be accessed from both the north and south.

“A phased development would begin with earthworks on both the southern and northern parcels, then construction of the northern development parcels for phase two and building the southern parcel as phase three.

“A prestige gateway development can still be provided post pandemic, while different to the originally envisaged office and business park.”

