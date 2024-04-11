Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scientist is preparing to run a marathon to raise money for research into brain tumours in memory of her friend, Amani Liaquat from Luton, who died in 2022.

Lucy Ahern, a PHD student from Hitchin, met Amani as pupils of Hitchin Girls’ School in 2011 and became close friends. They stayed in touch when they went to different universities and reunited in person following Amani’s glioblastoma diagnosis. On her 22nd birthday, Amani was told she had a terminal brain tumour and was given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months in 2020.

Despite undergoing NHS care and getting life-prolonging treatment in Germany, Amani’s tumour kept growing. In February 2022, she died at the age of 23, six weeks before the death of Tom Parker, from The Wanted, with whom she formed a friendship because of their shared diagnosis.

Left: Lucy training for the marathon, right: Amani. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Lucy, 26, who lives in London, said: “Amani was incredible and I admired her for being so authentic. She was bubbly, wise, had a great sense of humour and was one of my best friends in school.

“We had most of our lessons together and I have lots of fun memories from our science classes. I’ve got a funny picture of Amani standing on the edge of a window sill next to our physics teacher, who we’d somehow convinced to climb up there for a parachute experiment we were doing. Amani could be very persuasive.”

Lucy will be running the Manchester Marathon in aid of Brain Tumour Research on Sunday (April 14).

Click here to donate to her fundraiser.

Close friends Lucy Ahern and Amani Liaquat at school. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Lucy said: “I think Amani would be very surprised to know I’m running a marathon because I wasn’t very good at PE at school, but I’ve got into it the last few years and now love it. It helps me clear my head and is really addictive when you get into the swing of it.

“Training’s been a bit chaotic. I haven’t followed a training plan per se but I have run regularly and if, when I’ve been out, I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve kept on going. I’ve made sure I’ve done a few half-marathons and a longer 18.6-mile run, so I should be ready for the full 26.2 miles.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Amani was a passionate Brain Tumour Research supporter and it cannot be overstated just how many people know about this devastating disease because of her bravery and commitment to make a difference by campaigning and raising awareness. Her legacy drives us on to find a cure for brain tumours and it’s a testament to her remarkable character that her friends and family continue to support us in her name.

“We’re extremely grateful to Lucy for taking on this challenge for us and we wish her the best of luck on race day.”

