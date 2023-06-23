Friends of Windsor Drive celebrate its open space with free activities

The campaigning group that has fought to keep one of the last open spaces in Houghton Regis free from housing development is celebrating its temporary success by running a series of free summer activities including Tai Chi, Fitness and wellbeing walks.

Friends of Windsor Drive spokesperson Jo Anderson says: “Even though Central Beds Council have said they’ve postponed their proposals, we’re continuing to demonstrate how vital the space is for leisure and the mental health and wellbeing of all who live in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This summer we’re running a series of free activities, open to all abilities, on the Open Space at Windsor Drive. We applied for – and were awarded funding for – Tai Chi and Fitness from CBC’s own Active Communities Initiative.”

Friends of Windsor Drive air their objections to CBC's proposed housing development plans at a previous event

She adds: “Houghton Regis has seen a huge growth in housing developments in recent years, accounting for 20 percent of CBC’s total building quota. It’s no wonder residents of what was once a small village have had enough.”

The group has the support of both Houghton Regis Town Council and MP Andrew Selous.

Over the past couple of years it has held community events for the Jubilee and Coronation and organised walks in support of the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it has been shortlisted by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) in the charity’s Living Countryside Awards 2023.

Enjoying a free fitness class in the Open Space at Windsor Drive

Jo says: “We remain focused and determined to continue the fight to keep the land at Windsor Drive as an open space.”

Fitness classes are held every Tuesday at 9.30am and 6.30pm. They’re designed to be fun, providing a full body workout for all abilities, for those aged 13 and over.

To book call Shane on 07809 417975 or email [email protected] or book directly at bookwhen.com/franklin fitness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tai Chi and Qigong take place at 11am on Thursdays and 10.30am on Saturdays. No previous experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome. Make sure you wear loose or comfortable clothing for this gentle exercise that helps mind and body.

Call Matthew Catlin and 07720 539707 or email [email protected]