Friends rally round to help Covid-stricken Luton Town fan

Friends of a die-hard Hatters fan have rallied round after Covid-19 left him unable to work.

They have set up a crowdfunding account to offer support until Alan Adair can get back on his feet.

And the 63-year-old, who had to be persuaded to accept the help, has been blown away by the gesture.

Alan is anxious to get back to Kenilworth Road.

Alan, who has had both vaccine jabs, went on a rare night out in Luton on July 10. By the following Tuesday he had been pinged, he felt ill the following day and by the weekend was in hospital. After being sent home after four days, he deteriorated and ended up back in hospital with Covid, pneumonia and legionella.

"I was told if I hadn't been double jabbed and taken to hospital when I was I would have died," he said.

"It has been horrific," he said. "But I'm a lot better now and trying to build myself up slowly."

He has been overwhelmed by the support he has received from friends, family and the football club he has supported since the first match he attended in 1966.

"I am absolutely flabbergasted," he said. "I knew I had got a lot of friends but its been humbling."

The former printer now works delivering and collecting vehicles nationwide, but is on a zero hours contract and hasn't worked since July 13. He is hoping to get back to work next month, dependent on a full recovery.

Friends setting up the GoFundMe page, which has so far raised more than £2,600, described Alan as a proud man, who has reluctantly agreed to the fundraiser to help cover his bills while he recuperates.

"Unfortunately pride doesn’t pay the mortgage and bills. The way Alan is feeling right NOW - he thinks he’ll be lucky if he returns in October or even later now - that’s a minimum of 2 & 1/2 months with no earnings," they said.

"So Alan (with his daughters approval) has reluctantly agreed my offer to help.

"Knowing the amount of good friends he has, I’m certain many will rally to his aid and agree to donate/ share the crowdfunding page with whatever they can afford."

The father-of-two is also anxious to get back to Kenilworth Road. He has only been able to see one match, since the pandemic hit. And he was moved by messages of support from the club while he was in hospital.

Seven years ago he wrote a book, Five Decades of Devotion to Luton Town, which is now on its third reprint.

"I've had 15 years of not missing a home game but I've only seen one in the last year against Norwich," he said. "Not seeing them is killing me!"