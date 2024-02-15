Friendship and sharing is key to love say Ampthill residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Happy couple Beryl and Laurie French have been married for 64 years and still believe that marriage is something you must work at.

Laurie, aged 88, said: “The secret of a happy marriage is always to keep working at it, it is not supposed to be easy.”

Beryl, aged 83, added: “You have to work at it like we do, and we’re happy.”

Resident Wendy Burgess, aged 83, says the trick is to be ‘good friends’ sharing precious moments together. Wendy was married to Roy and together they travelled the world.

Fellow resident Jean Osborn, aged 91, who was married to Peter for 52 years, couldn’t agree more. She added: “It’s about sharing everything together and of course being friends.”

Peter was a fireman and did shift work, so they often did separate leisure activities. Peter liked fishing, Jean liked bowling. But they always shared the jobs around the house.

Fellow resident Flossie Hutton, aged 95, said: “I think it’s about always being there for one another.”

And ninety-two-year-old resident Muriel Shephard added: “A good relationship is one of respect and of course you must have your own interests when you are in a relationship, and not live in each other’s pockets.”

Muriel was married to Denis for 71 years. They both enjoyed watching all sorts of sports together, particularly cricket, rugby and tennis. Denis played cricket every weekend in the summer and Muriel watched. Muriel remembers him taking 50 wickets in one cricket season and how proud he was of that achievement.

Richmond's Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: "Solid relationship advice is worth its weight in gold, so where best to start than asking people with so much experience to share.