Frightening ordeal for teenager who was threatened and robbed at knifepoint in Luton

Two people arrested in connection with the incident

By Olga Norford
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint in Luton.It happened at 9pm last Thursday (26/1) on Archway Parade, Marsh Road, when the victim was approached by two men, led to a car, and threatened at knifepoint, stealing several belongings.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are now looking for a third person, described as a black male, aged around 18 to 19 years old, 5ft 10in and of slim build. He was wearing a balaclava, gloves, black Nike jacket and tracksuit bottoms and black Nike react trainers.

Police have identified a third person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
DC Monika Gladysz, investigating, said: “This was a frightening incident, which we believe was targeted. We will do all we can to find those responsible.“The incident happened in a busy area, particularly if anyone has any dash cam footage, please get in touch.”

Call 101 or submit your report online quoting reference 40/4948/23.