From lab coats to pool floats: former scientist makes a splash as Luton’s new baby swim teacher

“It’s pretty safe to say that Water Babies was the beginning of our journey into the pool for both me and my 18-month-old daughter, Mila,” said Caroline. “If you had asked me two or three years ago, I might have said I hated water. It’s quite a turnaround, but thanks to those lessons with my little one, I’ve not only come to love it but have also become a swimming teacher! Without Water Babies, I’d probably still be avoiding water altogether.”

A former application scientist constantly on the road, Caroline found solace and joy in Water Babies – turning it from a sanctuary for relieving the stresses of motherhood into a career. Now, as a dedicated teacher, Caroline imparts swimming skills and shares the magic of turning water into a haven for other busy families and their little ones, at Keech Hospice Care pool.

“After Mila was born, I wasn’t ready to jump back into a full-time commitment, so I looked for something that allowed me to work a couple of days a week and still cherish moments with my daughter,” explained Caroline. “Water Babies became my safe haven. I had been taking Mila swimming since she was eight weeks old. That half-hour in the pool was my escape from the pressures of work life, and I cherished the bonding time with Mila.

Caroline with parents and their little ones in the pool

“It hit me that if that pool time was when I was happiest, maybe turning it into a job could be the perfect fit alongside being a full-time mum. I reached out to Water Babies Bucks & Beds, and it turned out to be exactly what I needed. Being a Water Babies teacher, surrounded by kids and having those meaningful interactions, brings me so much more joy.”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds, under the guidance of owner Tamsin Brewis and her dedicated team of teachers, has been imparting indispensable water skills to children from as young as six weeks old at pools across Bedfordshire since 2004.

“Seeing the transformation in the kids I teach every week, similar to what I witnessed in my daughter when we first joined Water Babies, is truly incredible. Mila adores it – when we’re waiting for the previous class to wrap up, she’s eagerly anticipating her turn to dive into the water! Experiencing the same excitement from the kids in my class warms my heart, and seeing their progress makes the rigorous training completely worthwhile.”

With more than 80% of working mums expressing challenges in returning to work post-childbirth*, spaces allowing mothers to share one-on-one time with their children have become increasingly important. Since launching in 2004, Tamsin has seen how the pool has become a place for mums navigating stress and seeking an escape from daily pressures while cherishing precious moments with their little ones.

Caroline King

“Our pools serve as a unique space where mums come together, form connections with other parents and bond with their children,” said Tamsin. “It’s where they can momentarily set aside work demands and daily stresses. I’m delighted that Caroline experienced just that, to the extent that she’s embraced a role as one of our much-loved teachers. It speaks volumes about the transformative joy the water brings to both mums and their little ones.”

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: https://www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds