Full list of 100 road closures to be put in place during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One hundred road closures will be in place in Luton as it hosts BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to attend the event in Stockwood Park, which runs from May 24 to 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Luton council has appealed for patience and understanding as it puts road closures and a Residential Protection Zone in place in an attempt to minimise travel disruption.

Road closed sign

The full list of road closures is detailed in the searchable table below – but the council has said not all the roads will be closed for the entire period – and that it will be safe to allow access for residents and permitted vehicles between peak times for people arriving and leaving the event.

Specific dates and times will be signed locally. Town centre road closures may remain in place longer.

On Friday, May 24, the closures and reopenings will be phased across the area 10am and and 2am on Saturday morning. On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, the closures will be phased between 8am until 1am on Sturday, Sunday and Monday. Town centre road closures may remain in place longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the council’s website to find out more – and use the table below to see where road closures will be in place

The council says it’s working closely with the BBC and festival organisers to ensure that the event is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival.

A Traffic Management Plan, which the council says takes on board local resident and business feedback, has been put in place.

There will be designated walking routes for those attending the festival, managed with signage, stewards and traffic management, which will follow Farley Hill and Cutenhoe Rd. To allow for the volume of people walking on these routes a full road closure of Farley Hill and the top section of Cutenhoe Road will apply. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted during this time.

To reduce the impact to the residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity, a Residential Protection Zone (RPZ) has been put in place over the weekend to allow residents in the area access when the roads are closed to all other motorists. Those in the RPZ can apply for a free digital permit which will allow them to get in and out throughout the weekend. Marshals will be stationed at closures to and offer reassurance to residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy at Luton Council, said: “BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Luton will be amazing occasion. It is an opportunity for our young people to see international superstars and BRITS award winning musicians in their town as well as for us all to showcase the great things in Luton and give a multi-million pound boost to Luton’s economy. However, we have to be realistic. An event of this scale will cause disruption for some people in Luton and surrounding areas given the sheer scale of people attending the event.

“Despite the work being undertaken and plans in place to help avoid inconvenience to people, to protect public safety there inevitably will be disruption due to road closures and diversions in place.

“For those living in the immediate vicinity, who will be most impacted, we hope they can understand that we are doing the best we can to keep this disruption to a minimum. We ask that everyone is patient and plans ahead. The council will be making traffic information widely available through its website and social media in the run up to the event”.