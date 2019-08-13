Fun for the whole family at Bury Park's Street Festival

Olive Tree Primary School is inviting the public to a Street Festival in Bury Park on Sunday, August 18.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, a kids zone, a play bus, a football shootout and food from around the world at a variety of market stalls.

The event, which is from 5pm till 10pm, starts in Bury Park Road from the entrance near Barclays Bank and finishes at the Waldeck Road crossing.

The free event is supported by volunteers and all proceeds will go in aid of Olive Tree Primary School, an independent faith-based charity organisation.