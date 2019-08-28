Funding boost for Mental Health Crisis Care in Luton and Bedfordshire

Luton and Bedfordshire will receive more funding for Mental Health Crisis Care after a successful application bid for £2m from NHS England over the next two years.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) will provide the service with support from Mind BLMK.

Crisis care

The extra funding will help extend the current crisis care service to 24 hours coverage across Luton and Bedfordshire.

Focus groups are now being arranged for ELFT staff, service users and partner organisations including police, ambulance and hospitals to shape the service.

Michelle Bradley, Director for ELFT’s Bedfordshire and Luton Mental Health and Wellbeing Services, said: “The service will provide a responsive county-wide service with emphasis on providing fast and effective help for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We want to provide care for people at their home where possible, reducing the pressure on colleagues at our acute hospitals.

“This important funding will help Bedfordshire CCG continue developing mental health services, including 24-hour extended mental health crisis care.

"The service will offer quality care for all ages, when and where people need it.

“We are continuing to engage with service users and other stakeholders to ensure the newly designed service will fully meet their needs.”

The 24-hour service will be provided through NHS 111 and will be introduced before the end of the year, it will act as a gateway to all mental health services, including mental health crisis cafes.