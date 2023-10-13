Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A theatre-loving group needs your help to re-open Luton’s iconic library theatre.

Volunteer-based Luton Creative Community CIC was set up in August after Luton Library Theatre was at risk of closure. And according to Luton Borough Council, it can take control of the town’s only theatre from Thursday (October 19).

Now, the group is fundraising to re-open the theatre and make it a vibrant place once again. As the theatre space is currently empty, the group is appealing for funds and items such as bar fridges, stage lighting, and sound equipment.

Chairman Terry Hayden said: “I was on the library theatre stage at 16 with the Luton Youth Drama Workshop. The library theatre has a rich heritage in community theatre, dance, and music, but it also brings top acts to the town like Eric Morecambe.

“This is a huge moment in the arts in Luton, the community now have control of their own venue – by the community, for the community. There are so many people with fond memories of the Library Theatre, many young people in the town have grown up in the Library Theatre, we will keep it alive for them, and their children.”

He added: "For me personally, this is a dream come true, a community theatre run for and by the community. The library theatre is my home, always will be.”

Cllr James Taylor, who is responsible for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Council, said: “We are pleased to have granted a lease to the Luton Creative Community for the Library Theatre as the venue has an important role in our community, having hosted theatrical events for over 60 years.

"We recognise that the group plays an important key role in contributing to our 10-year strategy for developing Arts and Culture in Luton by providing opportunities that reduce isolation, increase confidence and improve well-being.”

James added: “It's also really positive for the town as it contributes to the nighttime economy offer and encourages a vibrant place for people to visit and spend time.”