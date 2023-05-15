A disabled dog has been left unable to go for walks after his wheelchair was taken from outside his owner’s home.

French Bulldog Gizmo, who is just 23 months old, needs a special buggy wheelchair to get around, as without it he is forced to drag his legs along the ground – which can leave them bleeding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, in April, after returning from a walk, his shocked owner discovered that the special equipment had been taken from outside her house in Houghton Regis.

Gizmo in his buggy

Owner Trudi said: “I was fuming. He's hard work and he needs the things to go out. I was just so upset about how somebody could, in such a short space of time, just come and take my stuff without even saying anything.”

She added: “I can't carry him as he's too heavy. When he goes out without his things, he just drags his legs on the floor and they bleed. It's very difficult for him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trudi is looking to raise £1,200 to cover the cost of a new buggy, wheelchair, back support and other items. She explained: “Things aren't cheap for disabled dogs. It's just a shame for him.”

Writing as Gizmo on her fundraising page, Trudi said: “I had a nice special dog buggy a special wheelchair a drag bag so I didn't get sore dragging my legs. Some supports for my legs and a wiggle back brace, which helps my spine. I really like to go out to the park and would stay there all day if I could.”

Trudi rescued Gizmo as a puppy when he was going to be put to sleep because of his disability. She decided to take him home and make sure she gave him as good a life as possible. She added: “He’s not in pain.”

A spokesman for the Bedfordshire Police said: “We received a report of the theft of a dog wheelchair from outside a property in Clarkes Way, Houghton Regis. If anyone has information, please call 101 quoting 40/25013/23.”

Advertisement

Advertisement