Arnie, aged 13

A teenage boy from Dunstable who has been recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of untreated brain cancer has received nearly £80,000 in donations in just two days.

At the start of June, 13-year-old Arnold Chappin was taken to his GP after he began falling over and limping. He was rushed to hospital and further tests at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge revealed that Arnold had a tumour on his brain.

Last Wednesday (June 14), the mass was found to be cancerous tumour called Brain Stem Glioma, with doctors predicting that thee boy may have between six months and a year left to live. His uncle, Keyvan Fani, said: “It's exactly a week since we found out, it doesn't feel quite real.

Arnold (far left) with his siblings

“He’s obviously devastated and really upset. But it's amazing how strong and resilient he is. He was actually consoling us.”

Arnold, also known as Arnie, is originally from Walkden in Greater Manchester and has family in the area. He is described as an energetic and adventurous boy who is always active.

An online fundraiser has been created to help relocate him, his five siblings and parents, Ruth and Brett, to Walkden. At the time of writing, £78,658 has been donated - with the likes of comedian Jason Manford and musician Jordan McCann sharing the appeal.

