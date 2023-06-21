News you can trust since 1891
Fundraiser for Dunstable teen with untreatable brain tumour hits almost £80k in two days

The money will go towards helping him be closer to his wider family
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:11 BST
A teenage boy from Dunstable who has been recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of untreated brain cancer has received nearly £80,000 in donations in just two days.

At the start of June, 13-year-old Arnold Chappin was taken to his GP after he began falling over and limping. He was rushed to hospital and further tests at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge revealed that Arnold had a tumour on his brain.

Last Wednesday (June 14), the mass was found to be cancerous tumour called Brain Stem Glioma, with doctors predicting that thee boy may have between six months and a year left to live. His uncle, Keyvan Fani, said: “It's exactly a week since we found out, it doesn't feel quite real.

“He’s obviously devastated and really upset. But it's amazing how strong and resilient he is. He was actually consoling us.”

Arnold, also known as Arnie, is originally from Walkden in Greater Manchester and has family in the area. He is described as an energetic and adventurous boy who is always active.

An online fundraiser has been created to help relocate him, his five siblings and parents, Ruth and Brett, to Walkden. At the time of writing, £78,658 has been donated - with the likes of comedian Jason Manford and musician Jordan McCann sharing the appeal.

His uncle explained: “There have big donations from people don't even know us. They have no idea who we are. It’s insane." The money would also go towards experiences and outings for the youngster - helping him to create memories with his family.

