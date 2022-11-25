A fundraising event held on what would have been the 14th birthday of a boy who died of a brain tumour has raised almost double the target.

Louise and Matt Fox of Barton hoped to raise £13,700 in memory of their son George, who died in April just 11 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

They were overwhelmed when the final sum topped £27,000 – enough to sponsor eight full days of research at a Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, even after £3,000 is deducted for costs.

Louise and Matt Fox - parents of Bedfordshire teenager Gorgeous George who died of a brain tumour in April - at the Birthday Bash held to raise funds on the day he would have turned 14

Louise said: “We’re blown away by the amount that was raised, thanks to our amazing friends and family.

“We are never going to get over the pain we feel about losing George... and part of that is because there was no hope of saving him as currently there is no cure. To be told to go and enjoy the time we had left with our beautiful child will traumatise us for the rest of our lives.

"What we can do though is channel that into something positive, to fundraise to help find a cure to change things for others.”

Gorgeous George’s Birthday Bash was held at Venue 360’s Riverside Suite in Luton with entertainment by Luton singer Joe Corrigan and DJ Mark Early, as well as a raffle and auction.

George Fox on his 13th birthday

Guests were asked to ‘dress gorgeous’ in George’s honour and to wear a touch of red - which was the Arsenal fan’s favourite colour.

Louise added: “We had no idea that brain cancer was the biggest cancer killer of children and are devastated we couldn’t save our little boy. We want to do what we can to help so other families won’t have to face a life without their child.”Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.