Fundraiser soars in memory of Hatters' fan Jamie ahead of walk to Kenilworth Road

Volunteers will walk in Jamie's memory tomorrow, with proceeds going to heart charity Pumping Marvellous

Jamie Wilding, 30, was a passionate fan of Luton Town Football Club. He tragically died on October 11 last year after battling heart failure for eight years.

Tomorrow (Saturday), a mass walk has been organised in Jamie's memory, with all proceeds going to his dedicated charity Pumping Marvellous.

Those wishing to get involved will walk from locations around Luton before gathering outside Jamie's beloved Kenilworth Road stadium at 3pm.

Already the fundraiser (see here) has soared above its £2,000 target and the family are hoping to raise as much as possible.

The walk has been organised by Jamie's cousin, Kasey Wilding.

Kasey said: "Anyone who knew Jamie will know that along with his huge passion for Luton Town Football Club, he also had one for helping others even when he was struggling himself.

"This selflessness could be seen clearly in the work he did for the Pumping Marvellous charity, advocating for them all around the country to enable the right support for others battling with heart failure.

"Because of this, I thought it is only fitting for us to carry on his work by mixing two of his passions together to raise money just as he did.

"On Saturday, we will be 'Walking For Jamie' to Kenilworth Road. All those wishing to be involved will be walking from chosen locations in either groups or individually, we will then all end up at the ground together at 3pm.

"All these miles will be added together to see the collective distance of the walk."