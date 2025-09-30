Fundraisers abseil down Luton and Dunstable Hospital building in daring stunt for charity

More than 90 brave fundraisers took the leap and abseiled down the side of the new building at Luton and Dunstable Hospital for charity at the weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospital staff, patient family representatives, and community leaders were among those who dared to make their way down the 100ft wall on Sunday (September 28) .

The was organised to raise money for Bedfordshire Hospitals Charity, with donations going towards supporting equipment, facilities, and environments for services set to move into the Acute Services Block later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheered on by colleagues, friends, and family, participants descended the building’s 100ft exterior all in support of the hospital and its patients.

Pauline YamFam and her son, Matthew-Paul, abseiling down the Acute Services Block. Picture: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Senior midwife, Pauline YamFam said: “It was terrifying but exhilarating – and worth every second to support such an important cause.”

"I have worked at the L&D for over 22 years and I know this new block will transform how we deliver care. I wanted to do something memorable to help get it off to the best possible start and also had the pleasure of completing the challenge with my eldest son, Matthew-Paul who was also born at the L&D, so a full circle moment for us!”

The new Acute Services Block will bring services like as critical care, theatres, NICU and maternity wards under one modern roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity abseil has already raised over £64k with the final total expected to climb in the coming days.

Sarah Amexheta, head of charity and volunteering at Bedfordshire Hospitals Charity, said: “A huge thank you to every single person who took part – and everyone who donated.

“We’re so proud of everyone who was involved and grateful for the support being shown for our patients and teams. This money will go directly to making sure patients and staff benefit from the very best possible environment in our new Acute Services Block.”