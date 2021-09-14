Fundraising begins for family of Luton taxi driver killed in late night crash

A Luton taxi firm has set up a fundraising page after one of their drivers was killed in a collision on Friday night.

Waheen Khan, who was in his 40s, died when his Toyota Prius was in collision with a Ford Mondeo on the A505 near Hitchin around 11.30pm on September 10. Mr Khan died at the scene and the other driver was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of this incident or the events leading up to it. In particular, anyone who saw the Ford which was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact the police

Spearhead Cars in Leagrave, has now set up a GoFundMe page to help Mr Khan's family.

It has already raised more than £1,700.

The page states: "It is with a heavy heart to hear the news that one of our drivers sadly passed away in a horrific car accident.

"Waheed Khan - who worked many years [as] a Taxi Driver for Spearhead Cars in Luton, Bedfordshire. Waheed was a lovely, kind man who was adored by many. He was well known to mosques around Luton and would always give his time to talk to anyone he bumped into.

"We at Spearhead Cars have set up this GoFundMe page to try and take some of the financial burden off of his family during this heartbreaking time".

Among the condolences one person said: "Such a nice, gentle soul, will truly be missed by many. My last memory of Waheed is of him waving and smiling at me as he drove past."

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can email Sgt Davies at [email protected], report information online at https://orlo.uk/Wbdxy, talk to one a Force Communication Room operator via web chat at https://orlo.uk/sbJH4, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Tuvinian.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.