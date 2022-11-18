Fundraising ‘birthday bash’ in Luton to celebrate teenager who died of brain cancer

The bereaved parents of a Bedfordshire teenager who died of brain cancer are hosting a fundraising ‘birthday bash’ in Luton to celebrate what would have been his 14th birthday.

Louise and Matt Fox’s son George died in April, 11 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. George, known as Gorgeous George, had multiple brain surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and travelled to Germany and America for treatment. He died at home at the age of 13.

His parents, from Barton-le-Clay, had set up a crowdfunding page to help them access pioneering treatment abroad, but it was revealed that George had a glioblastoma (GBM), which carries a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

George Fox on his 13th birthday

Today (November 18), Louise and Matt will host Gorgeous George’s Birthday Bash in aid of Brain Tumour Research to celebrate what would have been their son’s 14th birthday earlier this week.

Louise said: “Losing George is something we as a family will never ever get over. Our hearts are forever broken, and the thought of his 14th birthday without him was too much for us to bear.

“George loved celebrating his birthdays so much, so to carry on his legacy we decided to plan this fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research.”

At Venue 360’s Riverside Suite in Luton, the event will include entertainment by Luton singer Joe Corrigan and DJ Mark Early. There will be a raffle with more than £4,000 worth of prizes, like semi-permanent make-up by Barton-le-Clay beautician AmyB and a Marks & Spencer advent calendar.

There will be an auction with fitness, home, pet and pamper bundles. The auction will also feature hospitality tickets for Tottenham Hotspur games and a private home dining experience with Steve Barringer - the owner of Eileen’s restaurant in Ampthill and Masterchef: The Professionals’ 2011 finalist.

Attendees are being asked to ‘dress gorgeous’ in George’s honour and to wear a touch of red - which was the Arsenal fan’s favourite colour.

Louise said she and her family want to raise at least £13,700 for their 'forever 13 boy' to sponsor five days of research at a Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

She continued: “We had no idea that brain cancer was the biggest cancer killer of children and are devastated we couldn’t save our little boy. We want to do what we can to help raise money for research for a cure so other families won’t have to face a life without their child.

“We’ve been blown away by everyone’s support and are really grateful to our amazing friends, the Gorgeous George team, who are working so hard to make this event special for him.”

Community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, Charlie Allsebrook said: “We’re really grateful for Louise and Matt’s continued support of the work we do and would encourage everyone to dig deep into their pockets on Friday to help make Gorgeous George’s Birthday Bash a resounding success. Together we will find a cure.”