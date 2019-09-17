Fundraising to repair the damage caused by fire at home of Luton Town Community Trust

A Hatters fan has set up a fundraising page to raise money to repair the damage caused by last week's fire at Ely Way, Luton.

On Monday, September 9, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called at 11.10pm to reports of a fire at the Luton Town Community Trust Building, on Ely Way.

Jamie is raising money to help repair the damages to the building and mobile units at Ely Way, Luton

Ely Way, is also the venue for Luton Town Football Club's academy fixtures.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent three fire engines to the scene and there was around 50% fire damage overall.

Station Commander Simon Williams said: “The crews worked hard and swiftly to tackle the fire and, in doing so, managed to stop the fire destroying the whole building.”

The fire damaged the main building and the mobile units which the academy uses as changing rooms.

Hatters fan Jamie Wilding, 29, set up the fundraising page to help with the repairs.

He said: "I have been a Luton Town fan for 25 years and a lot of our players come through the academy team.

"The academy plays their matches at Ely Way, the mobile units which they use as changing rooms and the main building that Luton Community Trust uses have been damaged by the fire, I want to try and help in any way I can.

"I am hoping to raise £1,000 to help repair or replace the damage as soon as possible.

"The response to the fundraising page hasn't been great yet, but I'm hoping it will get better.

"If every Hatters fan donated £1 we would beat the £1,000 target that I set."

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-ely-way?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, if you have any information about the incident call 101, quoting reference 0463 of 9/9/19.