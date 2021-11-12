Funeral firm appeals for festive support for children in Luton and Dunstable

Shires Funeral Directors are teaming up with the Salvation Army this festive season, to support the Christmas Present Appeal, an initiative for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

Luton and Dunstable people can donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children to local donation stations which will then be distributed by voluntary elves to local charities and organisations who help and benefit local children.

Donations can be dropped off at Shires Funeral Directors from now until December 3. Shires Funeral Directors, 266 Leagrave Rd, Luton LU3 1RB. Shires Funeral Directors, 25 Vernon Place, Dunstable LU5 4EX