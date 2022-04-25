Funeral of inspirational Barton le Clay teen 'Gorgeous George' to be streamed online tomorrow

George with mum Louise

George Fox, known to many as ‘Gorgeous George’, died at home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday 12 April. He was just 13.

The funeral is taking place near the family’s Barton-le-Clay home at 4.30pm with guests asked to wear a ‘touch of red’ to commemorate George’s love for Arsenal FC.

Knowing that George’s story has touched many in the brain tumour community and beyond, his family is inviting those who wish to pay their respects to watch the service online.

George's funeral takes place tomorrow

After George’s brain tumour diagnosis, a fundraising campaign, Gorgeous George, One Big Fight, inspired the local community and beyond to raise more than £482,000 to pay for treatment.

Sadly, he was unable to take part in a planned clinical trial in Los Angeles after his condition deteriorated on the flight out. His stay in intensive care whilst in America saw him rack up medical bills worth many hundreds of thousands of dollars, covered in part by generous crowdfunding donations. The family returned to England in January.

His parents said: “From the moment George bounced into our lives on 15th November 2008, he brought so much joy and happiness to our family. Always smiling, always happy, a real cheeky chap. George is the best son, big brother, little brother, Grandson, Nephew, cousin and friend – we speak for the entire Fox / Firth family when we say how much he love brought to us all.

“Gorgeous inside and out, those that know George will know that he is loyal, kind, sensitive, hilarious, bright and wise beyond his years. What we didn’t know is just how amazingly brave and strong he is, and we wish we hadn’t had to find that out. We don’t feel like George has lost his fight with cancer, because there is no cancer now and he is out of pain and at peace… so George has won that battle too.”

Since George’s diagnosis, he and his family have become passionate supporters of the charity Brain Tumour Research, campaigning for more funds for vital research into brain tumours.

Hugh Adams, Head of Stakeholder Relations at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were deeply saddened by the news of George’s death, just 12 months after his dreadful diagnosis with a GBM brain tumour. George’s family have become passionate supporters of Brain Tumour Research and campaigners for more funding for vital research into this deadly disease. Sadly, his story is all too familiar in the brain tumour community and we will continue to fight for better treatment options and outcomes for patients and, ultimately, a cure. We are truly grateful that in continuing his legacy, the Fox family are asking for donations to the charity in place of flowers. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with all those who knew and cared for George. He is forever in our hearts.”