The 1Eid poster containing information for the forthcoming celebrations

Eid celebrations will be coming to Lewsey Park and Stockwood and Wardown Parks this year – bringing plenty of fun for all the family.

Both provide an opportunity for the community to come together from all walks of life and religions to join the festivities.

The Lewsey Park festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday (June 28 and 29) and is set to dazzle with its vibrant atmosphere, exhilarating funfair, world food and family entertainment.

Event organiser Mohammed Tariq said: “Inspire Eid is a celebration of unity, joy and diversity. Our aim is to create a memorable experience where individuals and families can come together to celebrate Eid in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.”

Entry is free and guests will be entertained with stilt walkers, balloon modellers, a fire show and spiritual singers.

With a focus on affordability, the festival boasts the biggest Eid funfair with rides priced between £1 and £2.

Organisers Inspire FM will once again provide free ride vouchers to struggling families, sponsored by Chalk Hills Academy as part of the Every Child Smiles campaign.

For more information visit inspireeid.org

The second festival comes from the 1Eid Luton team and has been running for 12 years – starting in Stockwood Park where there will be prayers for women as well as for men.

Organiser Tahareem Farquhar said: “It is one of the only places that facilitate Eid prayers for women – we recognise just how important this is. Children will be given gifts of sweets and balloons.”

This will be followed by several days of festivity and celebrations at Wardown Park, including a huge Stanley Thurston funfair, donkey rides, face painting, a free 360 photobooth, henna and chocolate fountain.

The highlight will be the amazing firework display on Popes Meadow which is enjoyed by thousands in Luton and beyond. The festival will run from Eid day until Sunday, July 2.

Tahareem added: “Every Eid, hundreds of people show thanks for the hard work that the team does to serve the community.

"The festival provides an opportunity to eradicate Islamophobia, encourage community cohesion and give our youth a chance to celebrate in a safe, enjoyable family-friendly atmosphere.”