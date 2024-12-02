Further strikes planned for new year as Luton Sixth Form College teachers set to walk out this week

Luton Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) working at a college in Luton will walk out this week in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Union members at Luton Sixth Form College will be striking tomorrow (December 3) and Wednesday, December 4, with a picket from 8am to 10am.

And further strike action is set to take place in January, with teachers walking out again on January 7, 8 and 9.

The NEU blames the government’s “failure to resolve a clear pay discrepancy” in sixth form college, with 2,000 teachers across England taking part in the industrial action this week.

Paul McLaughlin, regional secretary, Eastern Region of the National Education Union, said: "No teacher wants to be taking strike action. They want to be in classrooms doing what they do best: teaching. The exceptionally strong turnout for the strike action last Thursday (November 28) has sent a clear message to government that our members are resolute. It is simply unjust that teachers in non-academised sixth form colleges are not being guaranteed the funding for a comparable pay award to the 5.5% pay deal seen elsewhere in academised sixth form colleges and schools.

"They do the same job with the same commitment and the same importance. We will never accept a two-tier workforce and our members must have the same pay.

"The responsibility for these strikes lies with Government not teachers. We remain as always willing to resolve this dispute with Government. However, in the face of yet more silence our members will continue with their action.Let there be no doubt the strike action will continue into the New Year unless sense prevails, and our members are given the pay they deserve."

Speaking before the walk-out this week, a Luton Sixth Form College spokesperson said: “We fully support our teachers' right to voice their concerns and take action in this national dispute between the National Education Union (NEU) and the Secretary of State for Education. This dispute centres on the lack of committed funding to non-academized sixth form colleges to support a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise, a provision already extended to schools, academies, and academized sixth form colleges.

“We deeply value the dedication and professionalism of our teaching staff, who play an integral role in shaping the educational journey and futures of our students. While we anticipate some disruption to lessons on the strike days, we are advising all students to attend college as usual. Our Learning Resource Centre (LRC) and other study facilities will remain open for students to engage in independent learning, including homework, coursework, revision, or consolidation work.

“As staff are not required to inform us in advance of their participation in industrial action, we will not have prior knowledge of which specific lessons may be affected. However, we are committed to ensuring that students continue to have access to a supportive learning environment throughout this period.”