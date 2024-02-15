Future of a football club in Luton is at risk after storms cause clubhouse damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of a Luton football club is at risk after storms damaged its clubhouse.

61FC, based on Beverley Road in Luton, says hiring the clubhouse out for events provides vital revenue - and is now fundraising to pay for the repairs.

61FC's clubhouse and inset, roof damage and flooding caused by recent storms

Adrian Turner, first team manager at the club, said: “It would be a disaster if the clubhouse would have to close. The team would fold as we wouldn’t be able to function without the clubhouse revenue.

"Due to the damage, we could see the clubhouse potentially being unfit for purpose. This would mean our first team, reserves, and Sunday side would have to find a new home to play our games, or worse cease operations until back and running.“

He added: “Our clubhouse is a staple of our home ground, hosting both team dressing rooms and the bar, where both teams and spectators drink and eat on match days.

“We have started to really engage with the local residents and with improved team performances and such amazing work from volunteers to improve inside the clubhouse - to then have to come in and see all their hard work being undone because of the roof is gutting.”

61FC formed in 1961 and have played in the local leagues since. Adrian said: “The club has recently see rejuvenations in various aspects, including playing and off-field improvements. We would like to continue this and really bring the club back to where it belongs.”