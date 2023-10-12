Gala ball in Luton will raise money for victims and survivors of abuse - and mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush
and live on Freeview channel 276
A campaigner working to raise the issues of violence against women and girls is holding a charity ball in Luton this month.
The Hope Gala Charity Ball is raising money for the victims and survivors of abuse and celebrating the 75th anniversary of Windrush.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Campaigner Yvonne Michele said: “In light of the recent murder of Eliyanna Andam it is imperative to teach women and girls how to stay safe and prevent being in relationships that have the potential of being violent.”
Eliyanna, aged 15, was attacked and died while on her way to school in Croydon last month.
The ball kicks off 16 days of activism in the town aiming to eliminate violence against women and girls, organised by GEM, The Global Empowerment Movement and the Ghana Society.
Tickets are now available for the black tie event, at Luton Rugby Club on October 28. Go to www.yvonnemichele.com/hope-gala-ball for more information.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yvonne said: “Champagne on arrival plus three course meal. Live entertainment with full band and we will also be honouring a few unsung local heroes.
“If you would like to come to this event, but are struggling with finances. Please reach out to me and let me see what I can do to help you as you are part of my network.
“If you are unable to make this event please consider making a donation – how big how small is irrelevant, please donate on our GoFundMe page.”
Luton Mall plays host to an exhibition from November 9-Dec 10, with online workshops and Dare to Soar workshops take place in January at a venue to be decided.