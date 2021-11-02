Gallery of photos as record numbers take part in Luton Half Marathon and 10k despite treacherous weather

Love Luton’s eight half-marathon and 10k on Sunday (October 31) was attended by a record number of runners, despite the terrible weather.

Just under 1,400 people lined up at 9am as Linsey Sweet, chairperson of Love Luton, officially started the races at Stockwood Park athletics track.

Both courses took runners through Luton's parks, with the half marathon also passing the iconic Mansion House and Luton Hoo Estate, which in the autumn was a truly breath-taking experience even with the most treacherous weather conditions. The course finished at the town centre with many volunteers and spectators cheering on the runners.

Darren Deed, of Dunstable Road Runners, took first place male in the half marathon with an outstanding time of 1 hour 9 minutes and 42 seconds. Darren still holds the course record of 1 hour 9 minutes and 17 seconds. Jessica Gray, of Dacorum AC, took first place female, completing it with an impressive time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 43 seconds.

Andy Jordan, of Harpenden Arrows, took first place in the 10k, completing it in 37 minutes and 13 seconds. The first place female was Christine Lathwell, of Stopsley Striders, who completed the race within 41 minutes and 48 seconds.

Love Luton say the event would not have been possible without the work of a small team who have led on the organisation from the beginning and been supported by many local people who volunteer their time to enable the races to happen. Sunday's event was supported by over 250 community volunteers who rallied together to marshal the event, manning water stations, setting up road blocks, managing Race HQ, and cheering on the hard-working runners.

The event is supported and part-funded by over 25 local businesses who make up Love Luton. With particular thanks to Active Luton for the use of Stockwood Park athletics track; the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa for the use of their grounds; Community Interest Luton for leading the volunteer campaign; Tesco who provided the water; Arriva, who provided the shuttle buses for the runners and the Luton and Dunstable Cycling Club who provide the cyclists on the day.

Linsey said: “Sunday’s half marathon and 10k was a huge success for the town and an event that has put Luton on the map for all the right reasons. We had record entries and phenomenal turnout on the day, given the treacherous weather conditions. It brings in much-needed spend, and so it is a boost to the local economy; it promotes a healthy image and encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event and inspires our next generations.

“Runners also raised funds for local charities, and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch. The event was supported on the day by over 250 community volunteers as well as 25 local businesses. This allows both the local and business community to get actively involved, and we have been delighted by the overall support the event received on Sunday.

“A huge well done to all the runners and an even bigger thank you to the community volunteers led by Phyl Rainey."

For more information visit the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon or email [email protected]

