Gallery: Record entries and phenomenal turnout for Love Luton's RunFest event

The races officially kicked off at 9am from Luton town centre, led by the High Sherriff of Bedfordshire and Love Luton’s mascot, Hearty.

The running courses offered a scenic journey through Lutons streets and Wardown Park. The half marathon route, in particular, showcased the iconic Mansion House and Luton Hoo Estate, creating a truly breathtaking experience with the courses finishing in the town centre, where a crowd of volunteers and spectators cheered on the runners.

The winners shone in their respective categories; Mohammed Elbayan claimed the first place in the male category of the half marathon, clocking an outstanding time of 1hr 7 minutes and 56 seconds. Sophia Cliffe emerged victorious in the female category, completing the half marathon in an impressive time of 1hr 34 minutes.

David Haylett took first place male in the 10k, completing it in 34 minutes and 38 seconds; first placed female was Charlotte Dunham, who completed the race within 39 minutes.

Josh Hampson took first place male in the 5k, completing the course in 15 minutes and 59 seconds with first female place going to Nicole Cashin, who completed the race within a time of 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

The Danny McCormack Memorial Young Runner Award was introduced this year in memory of one of Luton’s most outstanding runners, Danny McCormack, who held many national records and actively volunteered with Love Luton RunFest. Danny sadly passed away last year, so the new award was introduced in his honour; the winners were Matias Iacobuta for the half marathon, Rayaan Shafi for the 10k, and Yahya Mohammed Furqan, who won the 5k award.

A spokesperson said: “The event’s success is a testament to the dedication of a small team that has led the organisation of the event from the beginning, supported by the invaluable contribution of over 250 community volunteers. These local heroes rallied together to marshal the event, man water stations, set up roadblocks, manage Race HQ, and cheer on the hard-working runners.

"Their selfless efforts were instrumental in making RunFest a memorable event.

“The event was supported and part funded by 29 local businesses that make up Love Luton. With particular thanks to Active Luton for the use of the central library as Race HQ; Community Interest Luton for leading the volunteer campaign; the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa for the use of their grounds; Kelly’s Storage for leading bag drop; Luton Point for volunteer car parking; Ryebridge for multiple event support; Tesco who supported the volunteer packs; SH Pratt Group who generously donated bananas for all the runners; Luton Council who supported the cleansing and facilities team and the Luton and Dunstable Cycling Club who provide the cyclists on the day.”

Linsey Sweet, Chairperson for Love Luton, added: "Congratulations to the all the runners. Sunday’s Love Luton RunFest was a huge success for the town and an event that has put Luton on the map for all the right reasons. We had record entries and phenomenal turnout on the day, given many events across the country are reporting a low take-up. It brings in much-needed spend and boosts the local economy; it promotes a healthy image and encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event and inspires our next generations.

“Runners also raised much-needed funds for local charities, and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch. Over 250 community

volunteers and 25 local businesses supported the event on the day. This allows both the local and business communities to get actively involved, and we have been delighted by the overall support the event received on Sunday.

“A huge well done to all the runners and an even bigger thank you to the community volunteers led by Aimee Clarke”.

