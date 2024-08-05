"Game changing" phone system now available to Luton GP practices, council told

Person using a landline phone

Connecting calls to a GP’s surgery via an internet system is “a massive game changer” for residents in Luton contacting their local practices, a meeting heard.

The long-awaited cloud-based telephony system is now available for use by all 23 practices in the town, the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group was told.

“The GP practices have been funded to put this in, so it’s in Luton now,” said BLMK integrated care board (ICB) chief primary care officer Nicky Poulain.

“This means it’s now integrated into the computer system, which helps the practices because previously it wasn’t. You also need to have the staff skilled up to use the technology. It’s a massive game changer.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Richard Underwood, who chairs the review group, said: “That’s encouraging to hear.”

The development was included in an update on the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) contract award to provide services at two of Luton’s primary care practices, Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Centre.

ELFT has a growing portfolio of primary care services and its practices serve more than 77,000 patients, of whom 55,000 live in BLMK, according to a report to the review group. A five-year contract began last October and may be extended for up to four years, added the report.

“The contract specified two surgeries must operate with a main (Kingsway) and (Bramingham Park) branch structure. These two practices were part of the Phoenix Sunrises primary care network, serving distinct populations.”

Director of primary care with ELFT Emily van de Pol explained: “All of the clinical and administration staff working in the two practices joined us, so we’re providing good continuity.

“Nobody was made redundant. We’ve recruited some new staff members, such as clinical pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and paramedics.

“The two sites are operating as one practice. At least that’s what we’re working towards. It’s a bit of a journey.

“The name has changed to Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Practice. We’ve pulled together two practices with different ways of working, even though they were run by the same provider previously.

“And we’ve considered how they can work with a new culture, one which reflects our values. ELFT’s values and Luton’s are aligned in that we’re offering a really equitable service and addressing inequalities.

“There are extra GPs who work for the practice on a locum basis currently, just making sure we’ve enough eyes on anything that might be going wrong.”

Asked if the telephone system is likely to reduce potential conflict between a patient and the first point of contact, Ms van de Pol replied: “I’d hope so, and it manages expectations.

“We need to make sure the phone rings enough times before disconnecting to prevent people missing their call back because they weren’t expecting it or were away from their phone.

“I wouldn’t say it’s problem free. But I hear when it’s gone wrong, not the 99 per cent of the time when it’s working helpfully. This provides data to assist us to manage and plan, self-assess and to review to improve (services).”