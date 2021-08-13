Can you do better than this Sims creation?

Gamers are being challenged to recreate a housebuilder's Bedfordshire developments for a chance to win prizes - or even a work placement.

Redrow, which is currently building at Lucas Gardens in Shefford, Ivel Gardens in Stotfold, Caddington Woods and Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard, is calling on gamers to digitally recreate one of its homes or developments in a bid to discover the talented designers of the future.

Whether it’s Minecraft, The Sims, Roblox or even Animal Crossing, Redrow - gamers of all ages are being invited to enter for the chance to win prizes including children’s art vouchers, an MSI Curved Gaming Monitor, Razer Streamer and a broadcast bundle.

There's also the chance to secure a work placement with Redrow South Midlands.

Digital builders from across Bedfordshire can apply by visiting the competition page and emailing an image or video of their design to the relevant age category before Friday, August 27.

Gamers can also enter by sharing their designs on social media tagging @Redrow on Twitter, @Redrowhomes on Instagram or commenting on the Facebook competition post along with #RecreateRedrow.

Age categories are: primary school (aged 4-11), secondary (aged 12-16) and open 16 (aged 16 and over).

Each entry will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges, including YouTube gaming star, Clare Siobhan, as well as Group Customer and Marketing Director, Matt Grayson, Group Master Planning Director, Kevin Parker, Group Technical Director, Stuart Norton, and Head of Talent, Anna Milne.

Suzanne Irons, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Gaming is a hobby that can sometimes get a bad reputation, yet we know that there are so many talented people out there with exceptional digital ability and a fantastic eye for detail, two skills that are really important in housebuilding.

"We recognise that this talent can, and should be nurtured and championed, which is why we’re keen to encourage gamers to channel this interest positively, and consider a career in the construction industry.