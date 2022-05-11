Gang who ran Luton drugs network jailed for total of 24 years

Herts Constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team, supported by the Serious and Organised Crime Command, carried out a complex investigation into the well-established organised crime group (OCG) who had been using an encrypted phone app called ‘EncroChat’ to communicate with OCG members and plan crimes.

The OCG had been importing and supplying around 25 kilos of cocaine between March and May 2020, using EncroChat phones to arrange meetings, deliveries and couriers for large sums of cash and cocaine.

In May 2020 Alfie Mancini was stopped by police and found to have almost a kilo of cocaine hidden in a secret compartment in the back of his van. A short time later Mancini’s partner, Leanne Campo, was also stopped in her car where a holdall was found which contained £54,820 in cash, electronic scales and a small amount of cocaine.

Interrogation of EncroChat data identified Joseph Reardon as a courier, who worked with Mancini to supply the cash and cocaine to other EncroChat users. Lee Mussett was also identified through this data as another member of the OCG, who took part in arranging and facilitating the onward supply of large amounts of cocaine.

The four OCG members were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, May 6.

> Alfie Mancini, 34, of Fore Street, Hertford, jailed for 10 years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

> Joseph Reardon, 35, of Sheldon Square, London, jailed for eight years and eight months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

> Lee Mussett, 46, of Abbots Road, Abbots Langley, jailed for six years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine

> Leanne Campo, 37, of Fore Street, Hertford, jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine

Detective Inspector Sarah Corr, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Relentless team, said: “This OCG moved a significant amount of drugs throughout the county, but also into surrounding areas, generating large amounts of money. Using the data extracted from EncroChat to support our investigations, we have been able to identify and arrest dozens of individuals involved in dealing drugs, seizing large amounts of drugs that would otherwise have ended up on the streets.”

