Gardeners invited to join Luton in Bloom competition - with cash prizes up for grabs

A community-driven initiative is hoping to uplift Luton’s spirits through the power of gardening.

The ‘Luton in Bloom’ project encourages communities to grow items, learn life skills and meet new people – and is also aiming to improve the overall look and feel of the town. The scheme will begin with a gardening competition where experienced and novice gardeners alike can submit things they have grown and nurtured, with cash prizes up for grabs.

Sujel Miah, founder of Luton in Bloom, said: “Our vision for Luton in Bloom is to empower individuals and unite our community in a common purpose. Together, we can create a town that flourishes with beauty, vibrancy, and a profound sense of belonging.

Luton is being encouraged to take part in this gardening initiative

“The competition will not only showcase stunning front gardens but also encourages residents to grow their own fruit and vegetables, explore innovative ideas, sustainable practices, and creative approaches to communal spaces.”

The initiative is also aiming to improve the overall look and feel of the town. Sujel added: “Through these collective efforts, the hope is that in years to come Luton will be nurtured into a haven of natural beauty, promoting personal well-being, community spirit bound by kindness and togetherness, and a greener future for all.”

Residents and businesses can enter across five categories: Best Residential Front Display, Best Looking Fruit and Veg Patch, Largest Vegetable, Best Community Garden and Best School Garden Project.

