News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Gardeners invited to join Luton in Bloom competition - with cash prizes up for grabs

Residents and businesses can enter across five categories in this year’s Luton In Bloom
By Natalie Cummings
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

A community-driven initiative is hoping to uplift Luton’s spirits through the power of gardening.

The ‘Luton in Bloom’ project encourages communities to grow items, learn life skills and meet new people – and is also aiming to improve the overall look and feel of the town. The scheme will begin with a gardening competition where experienced and novice gardeners alike can submit things they have grown and nurtured, with cash prizes up for grabs.

Sujel Miah, founder of Luton in Bloom, said: “Our vision for Luton in Bloom is to empower individuals and unite our community in a common purpose. Together, we can create a town that flourishes with beauty, vibrancy, and a profound sense of belonging.

Luton is being encouraged to take part in this gardening initiativeLuton is being encouraged to take part in this gardening initiative
Luton is being encouraged to take part in this gardening initiative
Most Popular

“The competition will not only showcase stunning front gardens but also encourages residents to grow their own fruit and vegetables, explore innovative ideas, sustainable practices, and creative approaches to communal spaces.”

The initiative is also aiming to improve the overall look and feel of the town. Sujel added: “Through these collective efforts, the hope is that in years to come Luton will be nurtured into a haven of natural beauty, promoting personal well-being, community spirit bound by kindness and togetherness, and a greener future for all.”

Residents and businesses can enter across five categories: Best Residential Front Display, Best Looking Fruit and Veg Patch, Largest Vegetable, Best Community Garden and Best School Garden Project.

To register, visit the Luton in Bloom website. Registration forms must be submitted by Monday, July 31.

Related topics:LutonResidents