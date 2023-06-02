Gay couple who fled homophobia in Kazhakstan leave Luton after hate crime

A gay couple, who left their native Kazakhstan to flee homophobic persecution, have left Luton after becoming hate crime victims.

In early May, Anatoly - Toli - and his husband Vladimir were walking back to their hotel near Dunstable Road when a man in a passing car threw dirty water at them. The water irritated Toli’s skin and is thought to have been used for car washing. He ran after the vehicle, but it had gone. The couple, who had started their new life in the town, had asked to be moved from Luton as they don’t feel safe anymore. Toli said: “This country gave us freedom and we felt we would be safe here. We want to change this situation”.

Chair of Pride in Luton, Kelsie Holdstock- Clark, branded the attack as ‘disgusting’ and urged people who are victims of any type of hate incident to report it to the police.

From left: Vladimir and Toli enjoying a Guinness on St Patrick’s Day

Pride in Luton runs a pride event in late June to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people living in the town, to coincide with pride month. She said: "We have been supporting the LGBTIQ+ asylum seeker community who have fled horrendous persecution in their own countries and will continue to do so for as long as we need to.”

Louis Davey, from Bedfordshire Police’s LGBT+ Network, said: “After speaking with the victims and carrying out several enquiries, we have been unable to identify the offenders or the offending vehicle in this case, which is never an outcome taken lightly.

“Due to the nature of this incident, it was referred to our LGBT+ Network, a group of specially trained Bedfordshire Police liaison officers who provide additional, more tailored support to victims.

Louis continued: “Whilst we were unable to identify any offenders, which must be a frustrating outcome, the victims have been happy with the support received through our LGBT+ Network.”

He encouraged other victims to come forward but understood that reporting an incident ‘may be incredibly difficult’. Louis said: “Officers from our LGBT+ community can be found at many events across the county or contacted directly through our online webchat service or by calling 101.”

Vladimir and Toli had been going to English lessons and were volunteering and litter picking in the community. The couple ran a food stall in Astana and Toli dreams of working in catering in the UK, perhaps one day running their own restaurant. The men have been relocated to Maidenhead where they hope. They will not become hate crime victims again. Vladimir said: “The most important thing for us was to move to a safe place somewhere where there would not be attacks on us on the basis of homophobia.

“We hope Maidenhead is a safe place.”

While Toli explained: “Now everything starts anew. There are many acquaintances with wonderful people left in Luton, and this is sad.

“The new town of Maidenhead is beautiful and clean and above all safe.