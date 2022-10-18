Get ready to meet DUNDU

Gentle giant DUNDU will be leading an outdoor street art celebration in the town on Thursday evening.

The giant puppet has enthralled audiences worldwide, bringing a sense of wonder, togetherness and joy wherever it goes. DUNDU will be joined by Luton residents, dancers, musicians and skilled puppeteers in a large-scale ‘Lighting up Luton’ live outdoor event for all the family.

There are free lantern-making workshops during October, and the lanterns will become part of the parade to create a stunning, large-scale light event.

The after-dark parade begins at Kenilworth Road and ends with a grand finale performance in St George’s Square where DUNDU joins musicians, dancers and performers.

Revoluton Arts has commissioned Next Generation Youth Theatre, and other local emerging performing artists (aged 18-30), including an event host and singers to perform as Dundu and the parade, are welcomed into St Georges Square.

Lindsey Pugh, CEO and Creative Director, Revolution Arts said: “Bringing DUNDU to Luton at this time is an opportunity for our community to gather and be together in a harmonious celebration of our town and its people. At Revoluton Arts we create opportunities for local creatives and communities to thrive; DUNDU is a perfect opportunity for people to be creative together in the lantern workshops and walk alongside each other during the parade. We hope new friends and connections will be made and the memories of this special togetherness and light show will be talked about for years to come.”