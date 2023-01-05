Cabin crew from the Luton based easyJet are the stars of a new flying-inspired fitness regime, designed to help Brits get fit this January.

The new exercise plan is based on the daily routine of the cabin crew who really do get their 10,000 steps in each day. On average they clock up half a million steps a year on the job, or 700 miles – the equivalent to walking from London to Barcelona.

A series of free online exercise classes have been created, titled ‘Travel Bag Body Blast’, in which gym equipment and weights are swapped for cabin bag hand luggage.

Get fit with easyJet

Participants can expect to tackle flying-themed exercises such as ‘Landing Lunges’, ‘Cloud Climbers’, ‘The Pilot’s Press’, ‘Suitcase Squats’ and ‘38,000 feet’

A tongue-in-cheek promo film for the campaign has been revealed, starring easyJet cabin crew in orange sweatbands, as they display exercises such as side lunges whilst serving the onboard Bistro, squats whilst stowing suitcases and push-ups with pushchairs.

The ‘bag to basics’ exercise routine has been devised following new research by the airline which reveals 80% of Brits will make a New Year’s resolution to get fit. However, 61% admit they hate going to the gym and three-quarters (75%) admit are likely to give up their exercise regime by the end of January.

The new video will help people kickstart their new year’s fitness resolutions by showing them simple exercises they can enjoy in their own home, without the price-tag of new equipment or a gym membership.

Follow the links to the exercises

The exercise course was devised by cabin crew in consultation with professional Personal Trainer Aimee Corry.

Each exercise in the routine is to be performed for 40 seconds with a 20 second rest, before moving on to the next one. Once a full circuit is complete, take 30 – 60 seconds rest before repeating. Performing 3 - 4 rounds can burn up to 100 calories.