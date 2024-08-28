Get involved in world class outdoor art event coming to Luton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An international public art installation which has captured the imagination of people worldwide is coming to Luton.

Revoluton Arts will be working with award-winning artist, Paul Ramírez Jonas and Fierce Production for the creative promise-making installation over two days in Luton's town centre.

Revoluton Arts will host the international art installation at Hat Gardens from noon to 5pm on September 7 and 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Trust is a creative promise-making process, where oaths are sworn over a range of meaningful objects from sacred or civic texts to holy objects. Promises made will then be displayed on a large marquee board reflecting the dreams, wishes, and inspiration for the collective future of Luton. Promises will be made with a range of multilingual facilitators, enabling people to express themselves in their first language and ensuring that the piece reflects the globally representative nature of the town.

Revoluton Arts will be launching a creative promise-making art project for two days in Luton town centre.

Promises will be made binding, using a range of meaningful objects with one item, specific to Luton, to be selected at free badge-making arts and crafts workshops on Thursday August 29 and Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 4pm at Melson Square, inside Luton Point Shopping Centre.

Public Trust is part of Revoluton’s new Undercurrent programme, which recently uncovered deep histories of activism connected to the River Lea – from Luton to London. Public Trust, which will be presented at the river’s town centre location of Hat Gardens, is set on looking towards the future with the #MyDearFutureLuton campaign.

Lindsey Pugh, chief executive and creative director, said: “We are delighted to again be working in partnership with Global Streets to bring world class arts to the streets of Luton. Our annual outdoor events have brought thousands together in moments of joy and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year brings something a bit different. Inviting people to make promises for the future feels so important right now and is core to the creative, bottom-up activist approach Revoluton takes, working with Lutonians. We can’t wait to see people’s pledges.”

Public Trust is suitable for members of the public of all ages, including families with children aged four and older. People will be supported by a trained Creative Facilitator to make promises.