Get ready for a day of fun at The Children’s Peace Party in Luton

Luton children will be treated to a People Power Passion event at Wardown Park on Saturday, September 14.

The Children’s Peace Party has been organised by Youngsook Choi and Kirsti Davies from Rara Collective and children from Chantry Primary Academy and Whitefield Primary Academy.

Wardown Park. Photo taken in 2013

A huge forest created by children in workshops over the summer will form an outdoor theatre stage with four shows on offer; TaleShakers by Next Generation Youth Theatre, A Queen’s Peace Party by Whitefield Primary Academy students, Riki Cycle by Aaran Spendelow and Baby Bollywood by Dusna’s Dance Academy.

TaleShakers is an immersive story-telling experience and A Queen’s Peace Party is an interactive show, inviting the audience to work together and have fun. Riki Cycle is an entertaining puppetry show about recycling and Baby Bollywood will teach easy to follow steps to Bollywood music.

Children will be able to design and make their own tote bag in the printing studio, juggle and spin in the peace day riots circus and create arts and crafts with Flamingo arts.

The Children’s Peace Party is from 11am until 6pm.

Refreshments will be on offer but people are invited to take their own picnics to Wardown Park.