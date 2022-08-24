Get ready to celebrate the delights of St Patrick’s Day in Luton all over again

Painting Luton green

Paint The Town Green highlights the Festival and some of the people who have made the event into the highlight of Luton’s Cultural Calendar that it is today. In fact, this year the Festival was listed in the Top 20 Things To Do in Bedfordshire!

Organisers of Luton St Patrick’s Festival for more than 20 years, Luton Irish Forum (LIF) welcomed Irish Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill; Isobel O’Connor, Irish Community and Cultural Section; MP Rachel Hopkins; Luton Mayor Sameera Saleem and Council Leader Hazel Simmons alongside film participants, LIF members and friends to the event.

Luton is lit up by a sea of green in March each year to celebrate the saint’s day.

Celebrating the documentary about St Patrick's Day in Luton

Adrian O’Neill, at his last official engagement as Ambassador to the UK, said he had been privileged to see a wonderful film that reflects so many themes and different people. But, he added, it was about much more than just the Festival; it showed the strength of community, not just the Luton Irish but also the power of reaching out to other communities in Luton.

Noelette Hanley, CEO at LIF, added: “Our hope is that name Painting the Town Green will inspire our next generations to carry on its legacy, whether it is walking behind their county flag, dancing a jig in the Mall or performing on Market Hill Stage! And while they’re doing that, they will share the same sense of pride in their Irishness that we feel on our favourite day of the year.”

Thanks go to the Irish Government, Heritage Lottery Fund and Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation whose help made the film possible.