Get ready to party with Diwali in Luton

Award-winning dance acts, cultural music, top Asian singers and a spectacular miniature parade are on the line-up for Diwali in Luton this month.

For the third year running the festival, which will take place on Saturday October 30, has been supported by Arts Council England.

Diwali in Luton Events Manager, Furhaad Ahmed, said: “The Arts Council like to part fund events so the support from The Mall Luton was essential to obtaining this funding. This year we have also had support from Luton BID, Lyca Mobile and Revoluton Arts. It is thanks to all this generosity that our Hindu festival of lights is set to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Jaz Dhami who is headlining at the festival

This year the festival returns to St George’s Square from 12noon to 7.30pm. The free entertainment will include traditional dancing, singing and visual arts along with traditional food and drink.

This will be followed by a dramatic fireworks display from the rooftop of The Mall shopping centre.

The Diwali in Luton line-up is as follows:

12noon: Kajal and Gillie, Lyca radio Hosts and DJ, will open the show

1.15pm : Next Generation Youth Theatre, a local theatre and dance group

1.30 pm: Olivia Lynn, British country singer and rising star from Luton

2.45pm: K’z Entertainment – Bollywood dancers

3.00pm: Swarni Arts - Garba Dance

3.30pm: Gevanni Hutton - The Voice UK Finalist 2020

4pm: JIYA, a fusion of Hindi and English music

5pm: Bhangra Smash Up, a fusion of mainstream western sounds with traditional bhangra beats, using the Indian dhol and dholak

5.30pm: Jaz Dhami, a talented British Indian singer-composer who combines Punjabi and Bollywood

Roy Greening, BID Director and General Manager of The Mall, said: “It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate cultural events like Diwali in our wonderfully diverse town. We are delighted to be a key sponsor of this fantastic festival and can’t wait for the community to come together on October 30 and enjoy it – everyone is welcome.”

The Mall’s workshop will take place from 12noon to 4pm on Saturday, October 30. Shoppers will be able to make lanterns for the festival.