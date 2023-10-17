Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A festival of fun is coming to Luton in November.

Lampadophores is a one-night-only extravaganza in Luton with a joyous procession of illuminated inflatables, music, and performances. The parade begins in Bury Park with a fun finale of colourful inflatables with acrobatic performers in St George’s Square.

Alongside the parade, 480 children at Beech Hill Primary in Bury Park will take part in pre-event workshops. Three open workshops for families will be held on the day of the parade in The Mall delivered by Revoluton Arts and supported by Revoluton Associate Shabeena Parveen. The workshops involve making miniature light-up puppets, like the Lampadophores.

The cheeky and captivating figures created by French street performance company Picto-Facto will be spreading mischief and joy to Luton’s streets on Thursday, November 9.

Lindsey Pugh, CEO and Creative Director, Revoluton Arts said: “We are so excited to bring Lampadophores to Luton, this autumn, building on our reputation for delivering heart-warming large-scale outdoor events for all the family, which bring Luton’s residents together in moments of joy.

"There is such warmth and generosity within Luton’s communities, and this beautiful, bright procession feels like the perfect way to unite and shine a light on our town. Additionally, we are pleased to share that, in partnerships with FESTIVAL.ORG and the Global Streets Network, Revoluton Arts has secured investment for a further two annual outdoor arts events up to 2025.”

For more information on the parade and lantern workshops visit: https://www.revolutonarts.com/projects/lampadaphores