Gladiator and former Olympian to open new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre
The new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre will open on 29 March for free activities with former Olympians, Mark Foster and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – also known as Nitro from Gladiators.
More than £50million has been spent on the Kingsland Campus to create the leisure centre, a 1,400-pupil school and extension on the Children School to support more SEND students.
There will be an eight-lane 25 metre community swimming pool, a learner pool with a movable floor and shallow ‘confidence water’ pool.
Also inside the centre, there will be two squash courts, a large gym, two multi-use studios, spinning bike studio and community space.
Cllr Steve Watkins said: “The new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre will include an array of modern, high-quality facilities offering a range of sports and activities to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.