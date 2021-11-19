Go green and buy pre-loved new baby goods in Dunstable

Good news for Dunstable parents struggling to make ends meet in the pandemic - the National Childbirth Trust's Nearly New Sales are back and there are bargains galore.

The first one for a year takes place at 10.30am on Sunday (November 21 ) at the Vale Academy on Wilbury Drive.

NCT volunteer manager Catherine Bartlett said: "Many new mums and dads find money is tight as baby clothes and equipment have to be bought. Parents also want to do their bit for the environment so buying recycled goods is win-win.

There'll be bargains galore at NCT's Nearly New Sale on Sunday (November 21)

"As we haven't had a sale for some time, there's going to be a bumper crop of bargains. Safety is still our priority and the number of people shopping at any one time will be managed carefully to protect from Covid."

She added: "We're excited the sales are back, thanks to the energy and enthusiasm of our fantastic volunteers. Shoppers will not only be able to save money, but they'll be helping other parents too."

NCT is the UK's largest parent charity and its Nearly New Sales offer high quality second-hand baby and children's clothes, toys and equipment at a fraction of the high street cost.

This helps to support local activities and also raises vital funds for the charity's work, building parent communities, offering support and tackling isolation.