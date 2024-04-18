Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An NHS podiatry apprentice from Dunstable has received a prestigious national award voted for by the public and healthcare professionals.

Phoebe Edwards won the Apprentice of the Year gold award at the Our Health Heroes Awards 2024, organised by Skills for Health.

As one of the first podiatry degree apprentices at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) and the University of East London, Phoebe has taken a lead on foot service casting clinic, alongside training staff members.

Phoebe Edwards with her award - Photo Paul Starr

“It's just really humbling and really lovely to be recognised,” said the former Queensbury Academy and Luton Sixth Form College student.

“I think it's great that the hard work over the last four years throughout my apprenticeship has been recognised, and that I'm doing the right thing. I'm helping people and that's what I enjoy!”

The Our Health Heroes Awards celebrate the thousands of people who dedicate their livelihoods to the healthcare sector. The award ceremony was held in London on Tuesday, April 16.

Phoebe, part of the Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS) team, also received the ELFT Star of the Future Award at the Trust’s Staff Awards in 2022.

Award organisers said Phoebe: “has thrived in the clinic and the classroom, taking a lead on the foot service casting clinic as well as training fellow staff members to conduct vascular assessments using new equipment.