Gorgeous George: Mum of Barton-le-Clay teenager who died of brain cancer hosts star studded charity football match

The mother of a boy from Barton-le-Clay who died of brain cancer is hosting a special football match in his memory.

Lou Fox’s son, ‘Gorgeous George’, died in 2022 at the age of 13, after battling a Glioblastoma brain tumour for 11 months.

After his death, the family channelled their heartbreak and grief into raising money for brain cancer charities in the hope of changing the future of other children like George.

Lou skydived with seven other bereaved mothers and raised a huge £77,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation, a charity set up in memory of the late Dame Tessa Jowell that works to raise standards of brain cancer treatment and care across the UK.

Louise Fox pictured with her son, George

Flash forward to 2024 and the “Angel Mums” completed an Earth, Wind and Fire Challenge by hiking up Snowdon, doing a wing walk and another across fire.

Despite helping to raised over £160,000, Lou wanted to do more and hosted the inaugural Gorgeous George Charity football in partnership with Sellebrity Soccer.

Now for the third time, the Bedfordshire family will proudly honour their son with another football match, at the home of George’s favourite team – Arsenal.

The Fox family will join Sellebrity Soccer at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, May 29 with the money raised going to the London Royal Free Charity and the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

Lou said: “To be able to raise money for a cause that we are so passionate about whilst inviting families to come along and enjoy an event that we KNOW George would have loved means so much to us as a family.

“We wish George were here with us to enjoy this, his favourite things; family, friends and football. We have so many precious memories at the Emirates, especially during George’s 11 months of battling his brain tumour. George SHOULD be here with us, our hearts shouldn’t be broken and until we can change the journey and the outcome for other children diagnosed with a brain tumour we can’t give up. Thank you to Sellebrity soccer for giving us the chance to honour George at his beloved Arsenal’s ground”

TV and social media stars will play on the day, alongside some former football pros, including Jack Wilshere, Jeremy Lynch, Dan Osborne and George’s former primary school teacher and influencer Kit Brown.

Kit met George while he was on his first placement as a teacher. He said: “I can safely say that no child has had a greater impact on me. His energy, caring nature and smile is something I’ll miss in my classroom each and every day. We had such a wonderful relationship and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to teach such a lovely young boy. A picture of us two together never leaves my teaching desk.

"I’m so grateful to George’s beautiful family for inviting me to play in the name of George, combining all of the things he loved, friends, football and family. I can’t think of a better way to carry on his legacy - forever 13”

Click here for tickets for the match.