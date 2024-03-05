Gorgeous George: Street to be named after Barton-le-Clay teenager who died of brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A street in a new housing development has been named in memory of a 13-year-old boy from Barton-le-Clay who died from brain cancer.

‘Gorgeous George’ Fox died in 2022 after a battle with glioblastoma. His parents, Louise and Matthew, visited the Bovis Homes site at Emmer Green Drive in Reading to see where the road Fox Crescent, named in honour of their son, will be.

Vistry Group, formerly Bovis Homes, decided to pay its respects to the teenager after hearing about his story from Helen Cullip, managing director of Bracknell Glass, who supplies doors and windows to the housebuilder.

Louise and Matthew Fox, George's parents, visited the housing development. Picture: Vistry Group

Louise said: “It was such a lovely surprise to find out that there is to be a street named after our little boy. I would like to thank Helen for the idea and Vistry for making it happen.

“George, who was a kind, loving soul, would think having a street named after him was really funny and I know it would bring a smile to his face. It was great to visit Emmer Green Drive, to meet the Vistry team and to see exactly where Fox Crescent will be.”

In April 2021, George was diagnosed with cancer at a hospital in Cambridge. He had multiple surgeries and rounds of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy in his battle against cancer. His family started an online appeal to fund treatment abroad, raising more than £490,000. On a flight to Los Angeles, George’s condition deteriorated and he could not to take part in the US clinical trial. He died in April 2022.

Helen said: “I thought it would be lovely if Vistry could possibly name one of the streets at one of its developments in memory of George. I got in touch with Steve Rhodes, technical manager at Vistry and he was very positive and said he would try to make it happen.

Louise Fox pictured with her son, George

“Once it had been confirmed that the council had agreed to the use of the name Fox Crescent at Emmer Green Drive, I contacted Louise and told her. She was absolutely delighted and I can’t thank Vistry enough for this gesture which I know means so much to George’s family.”

After George died, Louise helped form the Angel Mums group with other mothers whose children died from brain tumours, to raise funds for cancer research and treatment. The group raised more than £75,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation, after taking part in 13,000 ft skydive in October 2023.

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Vistry Thames Valley, said: “It was utterly heart-breaking to hear about how George had fought so bravely against brain cancer until his short life was so tragically cut short.

“We are more than happy to be able to do our bit to ensure that the name of George Fox lives on and that his family know that there is a street in Reading that honours his incredible bravery by carrying his name.”